Sunday snowfall ends Eau Claire’s dry streak

The last time Eau Claire picked up measurable precipitation before today was 18 days ago, when we picked up just 0.02" (two-hundredths of an inch) on November 25. That means we went 17 days without seeing any measurable precipitation, and before that, there was another 9 day dry stretch.

Eau Claire picked up 0.6" of snow from 0.03" liquid this evening thanks to a cold front moving across western Wisconsin that will bring us a chilly start to the week. With a high temperature of 27 today, it was also the first day this month where our high temperature was below average.

Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight across the Chippewa Valley. Winds will also pick up, sustained between 10 and 20 mph with isolated gusts up to 30 mph. This will produce wind chills in the single digits by early Monday morning, with the possibility for wind chills to dip into the single digits below zero for some.

Clouds will decrease overnight, leading to a mostly sunny Monday. Despite the sun, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 20s Monday.

Temperatures will be chilly once again as we head into Tuesday morning. Lighter winds will mean temperatures can fall faster, but increasing clouds will help counteract that a little bit.

Aside from tonight's snow, the week is looking fairly quiet as temperatures become more mild into the middle of the week.