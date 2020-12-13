Santa visits raise money for Make-a-Wish

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Children got to meet Santa in Lake Hallie Saturday, and in true 2020 fashion it was a drive-through event.

The Eagles Club asked Santa to come to greet children while staying in the car instead of the usual sitting on his lap. The kids were given a treat bag by Santa and his helper elf, and for every Christmas gift list Santa received, the Eagles Club donated a dollar to the Make a Wish foundation.



President of the auxiliary at the Eagles Club, Joy Lancour, said they wanted to host the event because so many other opportunities for children to meet with Santa aren't happening this year, but to her, it is an important tradition.

"If you can remember when you were a little kid and its just the magic of it, the magic of Christmas and seeing Santa is just the symbol of Christmas," Lancour said.

The Eagles Club will hold another Drive Through Santa event on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.