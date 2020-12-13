Skip to Content

Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title

New
7:16 pm SportTop Sports Stories
Packers

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship.

The Lions scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.

Rebecca Fiala

Rebecca Fiala joined the News 18 Sports Team in December 2018 as our weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

More Stories

Skip to content