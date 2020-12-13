More US churches are committing to racism-linked reparations

NEW YORK (AP) — In the past year, there has been a surge of interest among U.S. religious groups in the concept of racism-linked reparations. It’s particularly notable among long-established Protestant denominations that were active during the era of slavery. In one example, the Episcopal Diocese of Texas is pledging $13 million while acknowledging that its first bishop in 1859 was a slaveholder. In Minnesota, the state Council of Churches is launching a “truth and reparations” initiative engaging its 25 member denominations. As historical background, the council is citing a host of injustices, ranging from mid-19th century atrocities against Native Americans to police killings of Black people.