Military families at Fort McCoy receive Christmas trees

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Christmas is a little more festive for 80 military families at Fort McCoy.

On December 4, Trees For Troops provided each family with their own Christmas tree for the holiday season.

The Trees For Troops program, according to their website, provided approximately 14,500 trees to families at 79 military bases in the United States. The site said that trees from 27 states and provinces in Canada collect and donate to the program.

At Fort McCoy, service members and their families drove up to a pick up area to receive their tree. Zach Hynes said everything went smoothly. The distribution plan included social distancing and other COVID-19 safety procedures.

A spokesperson said this is the fifth year of the Trees For Troops program at the fort.