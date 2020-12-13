Hudson businesses seeing spike in Minnesota tourists

HUDSON (WQOW) - Ever since Minnesota bars and restaurants closed due to COVID-19, border towns like Hudson have seen a much needed spike in business.

Local business owners along the city's Second Street are enjoying the economic boost after a difficult year. The city has always been popular with tourists from Minnesota, but Hudson is now seeing a large increase of Minnesotans coming to do holiday shopping and enjoy a meal.

The owner of the German restaurant Winzen Stube, Marie Schmidt said she noticed an increase in business immediately following Minnesota's recent shut down.

"Literally the next day," she said. "I can't remember what day of the week it was but that weekend, Friday and Saturday, it was crazy, so we knew what was happening."

While people shop downtown during the day, a 10 p.m. curfew has been put into place following a stabbing downtown last week. The curfew has become controversial as some agree and others disagree with it being in place.