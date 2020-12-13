GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump’s claims

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has relentlessly promoted false claims that the election was rigged against him, and some of his allies have gone as far as calling for voters to skip Georgia’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in protest. Those are alarming words for the GOP campaigns that are banking on a strong turnout to win the two Senate seats on the ballot. But interviews with voters and GOP activists in the state suggest there’s little sign that Trump’s voters are planning to stay home in protest. Most Republican voters interviewed were prepared to put their skepticism aside to vote for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their races against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.