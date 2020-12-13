Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organization under Britain’s royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborating. It urged ships in the area to exercise caution. The maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global also reported the blast. Saudi Arabia’s state-run media did not acknowledge the explosion. There was no immediate word on what caused the blast However, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month. Yemen’s Houthi rebels are suspected in that attack.