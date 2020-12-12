Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and his family have attended a Christmas show in London. He paid tribute to medical staff and other frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic. William, his wife Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium. William noted the contributions of health service staff, teachers, emergency services workers, and researchers, among others. Earlier in the week, the couple took a three-day train tour of Wales and Scotland to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers, but received a frosty welcome from leaders in those regions.