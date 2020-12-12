One dead in Taylor County fire

MEDFORD (WQOW) - One person is dead following a house fire in Medford, according to the Medford Police Department.



Officials received the 911 call at 1:20 a.m Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene they found the garage in flames and the house filled with smoke. The Medford Area Fire Department extinguished the flames, and found one deceased person inside the home.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting Medford Police in investigating the cause of the fire.