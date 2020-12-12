Minimal snow chances lead to colder weather

After a mostly cloudy Saturday, we'll see some breaks in cloud cover overnight into Sunday, however the break in the clouds won't last long. We'll quickly see mostly cloudy conditions return Sunday as a cold front approaches and moves through.

Snow chances will be small with the frontal passage, but enough that we could see a few light snow showers, mainly north of Eau Claire. The best chances to see a dusting will be north of Highway 8, but even for those areas, accumulations are expected to be minimal.

The biggest thing you'll notice with the frontal passage is the wind chills that follow it. Wind will pick up Sunday evening sustained in the 10-20 mph range with gusts up to 40 possible. As temperatures drop behind the front, we could see wind chills dip into the single digits below zero into Monday morning.

The first few days of the week will be chilly, but only a few degrees below average, although Monday could be our first day with a below average high temperature this month. We are also expected to continue our dry stretch through the upcoming week.

While we could see a weak disturbance here or there, we aren't concerned about any winter storms or significant precipitation chances during the upcoming week.