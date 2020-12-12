Indonesian cleric turns himself in for COVID-19 violation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A firebrand Indonesian cleric has turned himself in to authorities after he was accused of inciting people to breach pandemic restrictions by holding events with large crowds. Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, arrived at Jakarta police headquarters a day after police warned they would arrest him after he ignored several summonses. Wearing a white robe, turban and face mask, Shihab told reporters that he never ran away or hid from police. A police spokesman says Shihab is accused of ignoring measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 by holding an event to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and the wedding of his daughter last month that pulled in thousands of his supporters. Shihab could face up to six years in prison if found guilty.