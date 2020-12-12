Hunt still on for suspects in ransacking of Chicago stores

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police task force that was formed after crowds swarmed into downtown and smashed their way into hundreds of stores in August is still investigating and making arrests four months later. Police say they’ve arrested more than 100 people on burglary, looting and other felony charges. The painstaking work involves scouring thousands of hours of surveillance video, and posting videos and photographs online in the hopes of getting tips from the public. In a city where mistrust of police runs deep, the public has nonetheless stepped up with scores of tips that have led to arrests.