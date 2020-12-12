F1 star Hamilton vows to fight to improve human rights

World champion Lewis Hamilton has vowed not to ignore pleas to improve human rights in Bahrain and other countries where Formula One hosts races. He spoke after reading letters from alleged torture survivors and being sent a drawing from the young son of a Bahraini man on death row. Hamilton received personally addressed letters from three alleged torture victims in Bahrain ahead of the race there two weeks ago, and has since read them. Included with the letters to Hamilton is a photo of 11-year-old Ahmed, who is proudly holding up his drawing of Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 car. The drawing came with the boy’s personal written plea: “Lewis, Please save my father.”