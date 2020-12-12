Coroner IDs 5 cyclists killed near Las Vegas as 4 men, woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four men in their 40s and 50s and a woman in her 30s were identified Friday as the five cyclists killed in a crash while riding on a highway southeast of Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner said the cyclists were all from Las Vegas and included 39-year-old Erin Michelle Ray, 57-year-old Michael Todd Murray, 48-year-old Aksoy Ahmet, 57-year-old Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, and 41-year-old Gerrard Suarez Nieva. The cause of death for each was listed as blunt force injuries and ruled accidental. Nevada Highway Patrol officials said three other bicyclists were injured in the Thursday morning crash.