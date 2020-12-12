Authorities suspect Minnesota teen killed by family dog

MINEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and suspect that he was killed by the family dog. Deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office conducting a welfare check found the boy lying dead in the yard of a home near Battle Lake on Thursday. They also found a Polish long-haired shepherd that was “extremely aggressive.” Deputies said they believe the family dog attacked the boy, and at the request of the owner and for public safety “put the dog down.” The boy, whose name has not been released, had been missing for about three hours before he was found.