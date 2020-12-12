Algeria decries neighbor Morocco’s normalized Israel ties

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s prime minister has lashed out at the decision by neighbor Morocco to normalize relations with Israel. Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Saturday decried the diplomatic breakthrough as an effort to destabilize his country. He also complained of “a desire to bring the Israeli and Zionist entity to our borders.” The normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco was announced Thursday by U.S. President Donald Trump. In a related major policy shift, the United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over the long-disputed Western Sahara region as part of the deal.