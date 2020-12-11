You Ask, We Answer: New traffic light coming to Hwy 93

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday's You Ask, We Answer came from Jacob who asked if traffic signals are being installed on Highway 93 as you exit onto Interstate 94 West.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a traffic light is in fact being installed. According to DOT officials, there has been an increase in traffic on Highway 93 in recent years, and it's made it harder for people to make the left turn onto I-94 West safely.

"It's an operation and safety improvement," said Stacey Rusch, project manager with the DOT. "Just so that all movements at that intersection can proceed through the intersection safely."

She said the light should be built and operational by July 2021.



