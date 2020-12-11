Winter storm brings snow and strong winds to Wisconsin this weekend

After a week of 40's and 50's and record setting high temperatures Thursday, mother nature is bringing us back towards winter this weekend.

Cloud cover has spread over all of Wisconsin early Friday morning. Winds are starting to pick up out of the northeast as a large system in the Central Plains draws fuel to boost it's rain and snow making processes.

This large storm will bring rain and snow to Iowa, southern Wisconsin, Michigan and northern Illinois starting this afternoon and ending late Saturday.

While 5 inches, or more, of snow is possible in southern Wisconsin, here in the Chippewa Valley we'll see different impacts from this system.

Cloud cover, strong winds and colder temperatures will last through the weekend. Highs will be in the 30's and lows in the 20's. Winds will be from the northeast Friday and Saturday at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

By Sunday, clouds will begin to clear and winds will turn more northwest. It'll still be breezy with gusts up to 20+ mph through Sunday afternoon. Wind chills will feel roughly 10 degrees colder than the air temperature all weekend long.

We'll hold onto these colder temperatures through next week, but they're still above our average which has now fallen into the upper 20's. It has been a relatively warm December already and it looks like that trend is here to stay through the 7-day.