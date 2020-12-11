Wife, son charged with hiding corpse in Barron Co. saying they thought they would get away with it

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A wife and son accused of killing their husband/father in Minnesota and bringing his body to Barron County say they thought animals would get rid of the evidence before anyone else found it.

Austin J. Herbst, 26, and Connie Herbst, 62 are each charged with one count of hiding a corpse in Barron County.

They are accused of killing Gary Herbst, 63, and hiding his body in the town of Maple Grove in Barron County.

His bones were found in 2017 and identified earlier this year with the help of the DNA Doe Project.

A homeowner in the area reported finding a skull he thought his dog had dug up or dragged into the yard.

New details in the criminal complaint filed Friday show Austin Herbst admitted shooting his father in the back of the head in 2013.

He and his mom say they put Gary's body in the trunk of the car and drove to Barron County. They told authorities they thought if they dumped the body in a wooded area in northern Wisconsin, bears, wolves and coyotes would get rid of the body and nobody would ever find it.

Austin said they took a shovel with the intention of covering the body or burying it but the ground was too hard to dig.

The mom and son said they got a motel for the night in the Barron area and returned back to Minnesota the next day.

Austin told authorities when he heard remains were found he wasn't concerned because he assumed predators had eaten his father's remains.

There is no mention in the criminal complaint as to why Austin allegedly killed his father.

Both Connie and Austin face up to 10 years each for the charges in Barron County. Additional charges are expected in Minnesota.