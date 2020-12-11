WIAC winter sports season to resume in February

MADISON (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced Friday it has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of COVID-19 testing.

UW-Eau Claire Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher said Blugolds coaches learned of the decision at 3:45 p.m. Many student-athletes learned the news around 5:00 p.m.

The resumption of play includes men's and women's basketball, women's gymnastics, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's swimming and diving, and wrestling.

Schumacher estimates UWEC will need approximately 5,000-6,000 antigen tests for the winter season on campus. That number will be less if PRC tests are used.

Student-athletes will go through a reacclimatization period in early January before beginning competition in February, Schumacher said.

The WIAC previously announced all competition was suspended through the end of 2020.