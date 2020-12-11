What new COVID quarantines mean for you

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is trying to offer some clarity after receiving many questions about new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines issued by the state late last week.

On December 4, the state DHS said if you were exposed to another person who had COVID-19 and you had no symptoms you could come out of quarantine after 10 days. If you also tested negative during that time it would drop the quarantine to seven days. It was previously 14 days.

The new recommendations formally took effect on December 7.

The Centers for Disease Control, state DHS and local health department all still say 14 days is the safest option but 10 days is allowable with the above scenario.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has released a checklist of things you need to do to consider a shorter quarantine

The list includes: Keep six-foot distance from anyone you don't live with, continue to wear a mask, monitor symptoms and have no symptoms for 14 days following exposure. Here is a log you can use to monitor symptoms.