UWEC softball coach selected to NFCA Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE (WQOW) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire head softball coach Leslie Huntington will join the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame next year.

The announcement was made Friday by the NFCA. Huntington will be honored in Las Vegas next December at a combined in-person ceremony with former Creighton University head coach Mary Higgins and the Class of 2020.

Huntington will begin her 20th season as Blugolds head coach in 2021. She led UWEC to a national title in 2008.

More information can be found here.