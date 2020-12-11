US attorney general troubled by Mexican limits on agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the United States is troubled by legislation pending in Mexico that would limit foreign agents and remove their immunity. In a statement Friday, Barr said the proposed law “would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult” and would benefit drug cartels. Mexican officials haven’t commented on the statement. Mexico’s Senate this week approved the proposal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to require all foreign agents, from any country, to share all information they gather with Mexican authorities. It would require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexican federal authorities.