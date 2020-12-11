Stillson Elementary receives donation from Town of Lafayette for PPE costs

Town of Lafayette (WQOW)- Throughout the pandemic, the CFAUSD has purchased thousands of dollars in safety supplies, and a generous donation from a local township is covering costs at one elementary school.

Stillson Elementary received $23,000 from the Town of Lafayette as reimbursement for PPE, Styrofoam lunch containers and other custodial cleaning supplies to keep kids safe in the building.

The township received roughly $99,000 of CARES Act funding but did not use all of it for the town itself, so local government decided to donate much of it to the school in need of extra funding with kids set to return.

"To have the kids stay in school and not go virtual, we want to keep our buildings as clean as possible," said Carol Wilczek, principal at Stillson Elementary. "We were very appreciative and grateful for getting more PE and being able to reimburse the school district as a whole, so the district can order more things too."

Wilczek said most of the funding goes toward buying face coverings for students and staff.