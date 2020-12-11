Remembering the Great Snowstorm of 2010

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday December 11, 2010 it began to snow and snow and snow, and by the time it was over, Eau Claire was buried.

"You can have snowball fights and make snowman's," said Jackson Langford, a child interviewed by ABC after the storm in 2010.

The snowfall made it difficult for plows to keep up, some even found themselves getting stuck in the snow, and with recession related layoffs the highway department was short staffed and overworked.

"We know its frustrating," Brain Amundson, former director of Eau Claire Public Works said. "This snow has to go somewhere and we're doing the best we can with the resources we have."

The storm brought so much snow, it used up a fifth of Eau Claire county's snow removal budget for 2010.

When Wisconsinites woke up after the storm, the sounds of shoveling and snow blowers could be heard everywhere you went.

"I'll actually blow out the bank and once over with the snow blower on the sidewalk and then take the shovel through the sidewalk to get down," said Eau Claire resident Jack Corey during a 2010 interview with News 18.

The storm was found to even be the source of four deaths in Wisconsin. And at area hospitals, they saw injuries from snow blowers, hurt backs from shoveling, and patients with frostbite. One hospital even welcomed six babies into the world while the storm raged on.

"I know theres worries about being able to get to the hospital where they need to be to safely deliver their baby so I think that some of the forecasting and maybe some of the feelings as the snow starts makes them think 'we need to get going we need to be at the hospital," said Vicki Vogler with Luther-Midelfort (which changed its name to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in 2011).

Now all these years later Wisconsinites are still remembering the snow storm of the decade.