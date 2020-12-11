Protests continue in Albania over curfew killing by police

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has ruled that a police officer who shot dead a man in the street during a coronavirus curfew should be held in custody, but protests are set to continue. Judge Shefkie Demiraj of the Tirana court on Friday decided to keep police officer Nevaldo Hajdaraj under arrest while he is being investigated for “homicide in excess of the necessary self-defense” for shooting dead 25-year-old Klodian Rasha early Tuesday. The interior minister has resigned and the prime minister has issued a public apology, but demonstrators have planned new protests countrywide on Friday evening.