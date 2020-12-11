Police promise ‘safe, peaceful’ marches after Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city are promising to facilitate safe and peaceful demonstrations over the shooting of a Black man by a white sheriff’s deputy. Thomas Quinlan is chief of the Columbus Division of Police. He said Friday that police officers will be present to protect protesters’ First Amendment rights. Quinlan says the division understands the issues causing people to gather and speak out. He says officers’ body cameras will be activated to ensure transparency and all officers’ badge numbers will be visible. The division was criticized for overreacting to protesters during May and June protests.