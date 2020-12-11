Parking changes possible near Regis High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire, along with the police department, is proposing some parking restrictions around Regis High School which would limit street parking on school days.

Certain portions of Keith Steet and Lyndale, Badger, Hoover and Fenwick avenues would prohibit parking on school days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Currently, there are no parking restrictions on those roads.

City officials say it's in response to several inquiries and complaints they've received.

A public input session will be held next Wednesday, December 16, online to hear concerns.