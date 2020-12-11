North edges out Memorial in OT

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - First it was the boys, but Friday night belonged to the girls as North and Memorial met up for their crosstown clash.

The Old Abes had home court advantage for their season opener.

In a neck-in-neck battle that was a 54 point tie at the end of regulation, the Huskies edged out a one-point win in OT for their second straight.

"We've had to fight our way through some overtime already this year," said Huskies head coach Jill Elliott. "A lot of that is some experience coming through. Knowing what to expect, following instructions, and just showing a lot of heart out there."

"We're very excited," said Huskies senior Evie Dreger. "You can probably hear us screaming in the locker room right now. But we're just very excited just to get two on the season."

