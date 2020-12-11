Menomonie high schoolers plan strike over in-person learning

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - As students at Menomonie High School prepare to go back to in-person learning next week, some are preparing to strike.

The group Menomonie Student Union made a call to action on social media to strike on Monday because they said the administration has not taken meaningful action to keep teachers and students safe from COVID-19. The school closed November 11 because of the number of staff becoming infected with the virus, but will return to regular classes Monday.



One of the student organizers Abbie Aasen said many students just don't feel safe returning to school yet, so their plan for the strike is to stay home Monday and for students who are unable to skip school, to remain silent in their classes.

"I feel like a lot more people, would have been much happier if the decision was made to stay online until the end of break," Aasen said. "Because right now we're going back for a week and two days."



Principal of Menomonie High School Casey Drake is aware of the plan to strike, and told News 18 the following: