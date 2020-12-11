Judge loosens restrictions on former superintendent charged with child sex crimes

MADISON (WQOW) - A federal judge on Friday eased some of the restrictions on Dan Peggs, the former Altoona superintendent facing child sex crime charges.

The judge approved a request from Peggs' lawyers to allow him to move to a home in the Madison area, to find a job, and only be on curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Until now, he could only leave his residence for legal, medical or religious events. Peggs will also need approval from the probation office to make the changes.

His lawyers say during the 10 months Peggs has been on supervision, he has not had the slightest violation.

The U.S. Attorneys Office did not object to the changes.

The court has also granted Peggs' request to push back the next hearing in the case by three months. His lawyers say they recently received 120,000 pages of documents from prosecutors, calling it "overwhelming."

Peggs is charged with sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography.

