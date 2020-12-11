Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Erdogan remarks in Baku

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran over the Turkish president’s remarks during a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan. Tehran says the remarks are “meddlesome and unacceptable” and support a secession of Azeri ethnic parts of Iran. The official IRNA news agency said the diplomat was asked on Friday to explain the remarks. During the visit to Baku, Erdogan attended a parade to celebrate a recent cease-fire agreement that allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands in a conflict with Armenia. The Turkish president reportedly read a poem about how a border tore apart ancient Azeri, or Azerbaijani, lands “by force.”