GoFundMe set up for Amish family injured by alleged drunk driver

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - Thousands of dollars have been raised to help an Amish family involved in a horse and buggy accident get back on their feet.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Miller family, whose five children were all injured in that accident, get a new horse and buggy.

It happened on Monday, December 7 at 3:36 p.m. on Highway M near Church Road. That is just west of Birchwood.

According to the Washburn County Sheriff's Office, five kids were in a horse and buggy when they were rear-ended by a truck driven by Robert Dulian, 67. All five kids were injured and two were taken to the hospital.

The horse was put down.

Authorities say Dulian was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and taken to the Washburn County Jail. He was later released on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the fundraiser page, one girl is still in the hospital.

The goal is to raise $20,000. You can donate here.

