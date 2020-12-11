Eau Claire’s 15 day dry streak could extend another week

Eau Claire has had some very dry weather over the past month. Including Friday, it has been 15 days without measurable precipitation in Eau Claire (meaning it has been 16 days since our last measurable precipitation), and that was just 0.02" (Two-hundredths of an inch) on November 25. Before that, there was another 9 dry days in a row.

On a two-day heavy rain event on November 9-10, Eau Claire picked up heavy rain of 1.96". In the 31 days since then (as of Friday, Dec. 11), just 0.26" has fallen in total. If it wasn't for that 0.02" on November 25, Eau Claire would currently be tied for tenth for the longest dry streaks in recorded history.

The longest streak was 49 days long, with the last day of that streak on January 3, 1944. There was another 41 day streak in 1896, but no other streak has even hit 35 days.

While there are some low end chances for measurable precipitation Sunday evening and overnight, there is a very low chance that it contains more than a trace of precip, so the streak will likely continue into next week as there are only a couple very small chances. Those chances are so low that we're not even putting a "slight" category on the seven day after Sunday.

Temperatures will still be above average this weekend with highs in the mid 30s, but that's cooler than the past few days. Early next week could have some near or below average lows if there's enough clearing at night and the highs will be near or just below average, too, in the mid to upper 20s. Despite the lack of precipitation chances, there will still be plenty of clouds next week.