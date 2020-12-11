Durand dominates, Flambeau sweeps hoops doubleheader

Durand dominates, Flambeau sweeps hoops doubleheaderNew
Friday's local basketball scores
High school girls basketball
Durand 65, Spring Valley 17 - Panthers now 4-1 overall (3-0 Dunn-St.Croix); Auth (Durand): 11 points; Sabelko (Durand): 10 points; Kilboten (Durand): 9 points; Olson (SV): 9 points
North 63, Memorial 62 (OT) - full game recap here
Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28
Cadott 44, Altoona 39
Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14
Barron 34, Hayward 26
Gilman 44, Owen-Withee 28 - James (Gilman): 13 points; Grunseth (Gilman): 8 points; Graski (O-W): 9 points; Arndt and Nernberger (O-W): 7 points
St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28
Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24
Prescott 81, St. Croix Central 32
High school boys basketball
Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56
Menomonie 58, Rice Lake 42