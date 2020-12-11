Skip to Content

Durand dominates, Flambeau sweeps hoops doubleheader

Friday's local basketball scores

High school girls basketball

Durand 65, Spring Valley 17 - Panthers now 4-1 overall (3-0 Dunn-St.Croix); Auth (Durand): 11 points; Sabelko (Durand): 10 points; Kilboten (Durand): 9 points; Olson (SV): 9 points

North 63, Memorial 62 (OT) - full game recap here

Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28

Cadott 44, Altoona 39

Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14

Barron 34, Hayward 26

Gilman 44, Owen-Withee 28 - James (Gilman): 13 points; Grunseth (Gilman): 8 points; Graski (O-W): 9 points; Arndt and Nernberger (O-W): 7 points

St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28

Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24

Prescott 81, St. Croix Central 32

High school boys basketball

Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41

Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56

Menomonie 58, Rice Lake 42

