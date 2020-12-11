Crisis-torn Venezuela a challenge for those in wheelchairs

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Working, studying or even leaving one’s home can be a challenge for someone in a wheelchair in Venezuela. A once-lauded law defending their rights and requiring that public and private buildings be adapted for their use has never been applied. Such daily difficulties don’t daunt Manuel Mendoza, a computer science administration graduate who has found strength and motivation through tennis and other wheelchair sports. He has inspired others to get moving and encouraged them to begin the difficult journey of recovery for the injury or trauma that caused their disability.