CFAUSD superintendent, faculty excited for elementary students to return

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has been learning remotely since November 4, and after originally planning to stay that way until at least late January, the district is bringing elementary students back to schools on January 4, a decision that staff at Stillson Elementary said they're thrilled about.

"The students were so happy to come back in the fall, and I feel like it's almost the beginning of the school year again," said Carol Wilczek, principal at Stillson Elementary.

"They know that here is learning and home is more relaxed, and that's kind of been a harder adjustment," said Christina Coulson, a kindergarten teacher at Stillson Elementary.

Students will meet in person four days each week and do homework on their own on Fridays, which will allow teachers to catch up on additional planning at the end of the week. County data shows that COVID-19 cases among elementary-aged children are much lower than older age groups, which the district's superintendent said was key in making the decision.

"We feel like based on where the ages 4-11 statistics are right now, we'll be able to attain and maintain the in-person setting," said district Superintendent Jeff Holmes.

Holmes has said staffing shortages have caused the greatest concern for in-person classes, but because middle and high schools will continue to learn remotely, it leaves more opportunities for substitute teachers to help at the elementary level when needed.

A letter sent to families from Superintendent Holmes states that the four-day model also aligns with a contact tracing recommendation to help the Chippewa County Department of Public Health better control those protocols before the weekend.

As for the middle and high schools, Holmes said he plans to reevaluate the situation on January 8, but hopes to have all schools return to in-person learning by January 25.