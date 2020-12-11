Calls grow for wider lockdown as German virus cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — Calls are growing for tougher lockdown measures in Germany as the country’s disease control center reported record daily increases in both coronavirus cases and deaths. The Robert Koch Institute said Friday the country’s 16 states reported 29,875 new cases of COVID-19, breaking the previous daily record of 23,679 cases reported the day before. The number of deaths from the virus rose by 598, to a total of 20,970. The previous daily record of deaths was 590, set on Wednesday. “The only chance we have to get in control of the situation is a lockdown, but it needs to be immediate,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.