BREAKING: FDA authorizes emergency use of Pfizer vaccine in U.S.

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — The Food and Drug Administration late Friday authorized emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

FDA advisers met Thursday to scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags or oversights and recommended the drug's authorization for emergency use.

One concern for the advisory committee was U.K. regulators who were investigating two apparent cases of allergic reaction to the vaccine. People who have severe allergic reactions are asked to check with their doctor before getting the vaccine.

Safety was top of mind for the panel of medical experts.

They also addressed unknowns about the vaccine’s effectiveness in certain groups.