Global stocks lower after Wall St falls on virus pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly lower after U.S. unemployment claims rose in a sign the coronavirus pandemic’s economic damage is worsening. London, Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong advanced. U.S. stock futures were lower after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% overnight. That came after the government reported more people than expected applied for unemployment benefits last week. Investors have been encouraged by progress in development of a coronavirus vaccine. But optimism has been dented by rising infection numbers in the United States and some other markets and renewed curbs on business.