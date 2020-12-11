AARP: Wisconsin nursing home COVID-19 cases, deaths reach record high

(WAOW) — Data from the AARP's COVID-19 dashboard for nursing homes shows record highs over the last month in cases, as well as shortages of personnel and equipment.

“With coronavirus surging across the country, nursing home residents remain in grave danger as the virus reenters nursing homes and other facilities at an alarming pace,” said AARP State Director Sam Wilson.

Wilson also said that Wisconsin's nursing homes "are in worse shape than nearly every state in the country when in comes to COVID-19 Dashboard comparisons."

The AARP tracks five data points nationally and at the state level: nursing home resident deaths, nursing home resident cases, PPE, staff cases and staff shortages.

In all five of those categories, Wisconsin nursing homes saw increases over the last month (from October 19 to November 15) and remains above the national average.

Nursing home resident deaths:

In the last month, nursing home resident deaths increased from 0.30 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents to 2.11 deaths COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents.

The national average increased from 0.47 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents to 0.78 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents.

Only five states have higher death rates: Arkansas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana and South Dakota.

Nursing home resident cases:

Resident cases did not have as sharp of an increase statistically. It increased from 3.8 cases per 100 residents to 13.4 cases per 100 residents.

In that time span, Wisconsin went from being only slightly above the national average to well above it, as the national statistics only grew slightly.

The national average grew from 2.8 cases per 100 residents to 5.7 per 100 residents.

Only three states have a higher case rate among residents: North Dakota, South Dakota and New Mexico (Montana has the same rate as Wisconsin.)

Personal protective equipment (PPE):

AARP's PPE data point tracks the percentage of nursing homes without a one week supply of all PPE. While the national average slightly decreases in this category, Wisconsin nursing homes a slightly increase.

Nationally, in the last month, the percentage of nursing homes without necessary supplies went from 20.4% to 19.1%.

Wisconsin increased from 39% to 39.7%.

Only three states have a higher percentage of nursing homes reporting inadequate amounts of PPE: New Hampshire, Maine and New Mexico

Staff COVID-19 cases:

The number of nursing home staff members getting confirmed positive COVID-19 cases more than doubled in Wisconsin.

The case rate went from 6.4 per every 100 residents to 15.9 during the course of the last four weeks.

Cases doubled nationally as well, from 2.7 per every 100 residents to 5.4. Still, the national rate is three times lower than in Wisconsin.

Only two states have a higher rate of cases among staff members: North Dakota and South Dakota.

Staffing Shortages:

Nationally and statewide, nursing homes are seeing a shortage of direct care workers (nurses and aides).

In Wisconsin, 47.1% nursing home report shortages, up from 41.1% the month before.

Nationally, 29.2% of nursing homes report shortages, up from 27.6% the month before.

