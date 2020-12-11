3 more Barron Co. residents die from COVID-19

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - In Barron County, 49 residents have now died from COVID-19, raising the county's fatality percentage above 1%.

Three additional deaths were reported in the county on Friday meaning of the 3,964 people there who have tested positive for COVID-19, 1.2% have died. That is above the state average and the highest percentage in our area.

The three additional deaths in the county also raised the death per 100,000 people toll to 106.8. The next highest in our area is Chippewa County's 88.8. Some other examples include Eau Claire County at 63.2, Dunn County at 38, Polk County at 43.3 and Rusk County at 75.7.

There were 47 new deaths reported statewide on Friday. In Wisconsin, 3,991 people have now died from COVID-19. The state also added 3,858 positive cases of the coronavirus.

In Eau Claire County, 8,369 people have tested positive, an increase of 43 of Thursday. Sixty-five people have died.

Chippewa County has 5,373 positive cases, an increase of 59 from Thursday. The death toll in in the county actually dropped one down to 57. News 18 has reached out to the health department to find out why.

Dunn County added 38 positive cases for a total of 3,101. There was also an additional death meaning 17 Dunn County residents have died since spring.

