Wyoming governor asked to join lawsuit against Biden victory

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A group of 32 Wyoming lawmakers and newly elected lawmakers have signed a letter to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon asking him to join other Republican-led states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear attacking election procedures where Democrat Joe Biden won in the November election. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Gordon responded by asking Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to look into the case. The case filed in Texas seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Seventeen other Republican-led states asked the high court to hear the lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court has asked for responses by Thursday.