Wisconsin DHS: We are not out of the woods for post-Thanksgiving COVID spike

MADISON (WQOW) - It's been two weeks since Thanksgiving and the state has yet to see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases but health officials say Wisconsin still might not be in the clear for a spike.

Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said there's a chance people have been spreading COVID-19 without even knowing it considering up to 50 percent of those who contract the virus are asymptomatic.

Palm also said with the high community spread in the state and a high rate of positivity we could still see a post-holiday surge manifest itself in the coming days and weeks.

"The decrease in testing that we have seen coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday may be falsely undercounting our number of new daily cases, and so we hope that we don't understand our Thanksgiving spike in the form of increased hospitalizations in the future," Palm said.

Palm continues to stress the importance of getting tested if you have symptoms or are a close contact to a confirmed case so health officials can accurately assess the situation.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker