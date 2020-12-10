UWEC students create pandemic safety campaign for children

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- We've all heard the recommendations to social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask, but for kids, those safety measures can be easy to forget. That's why several UW-Eau Claire nursing students started a project to help them remember.

Five nursing students have created an original character for a class project named "The Wask in the Mask" who tells kid-friendly stories and poems to help kids better understand the need to take safety precautions during the pandemic.

"Using Dr. Seuss-esque language was a fun way that would be catchy and rhymey for them, and the phrase "The Wask in the Mask" is just a catchy phrase that's easy to remember," said Anna Larson, a nursing leadership and population health senior at UWEC.

The students have teamed up with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to spread the message through social media, and the Wask has even been shared to Eau Claire Area School District students through newsletters.

Through community partnerships, the students are hopeful that children will take the precautions seriously.

"It's something different that nobody is used to yet, so it's about reiterating and trying to keep getting at it," said Liz Galloway, a nursing leadership and population health senior at UWEC. "Even though it's a bummer, this is what we have to do."

"We all really do care as nurses about the health of our communities," said Dr. Pamela Guthman, the student's professor at UW-Eau Claire. "This is a fun way that we hope that families can embrace the very important aspect of wearing a mask, washing hands, staying home if ill, and keeping circles as small as possible."

The students say they hope the "Wask" could also be multi-generational and spread the message of safety to adults as well.

The group's professor says she hopes that new students enrolling in the course will help expand on the idea of the "Wask" to keep spreading the message to children in 2021.