U.N. food agency to receive Nobel prize in online event

ROME (AP) — The World Food Program will receive its Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday in a different way from the pomp-filled traditional celebration in the Norwegian capital, because of the coronavirus outbreak. In Oslo, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee will give a webcast statement while David Beasley, the U.N. agency boss, will give an acceptance speech from Rome, where it is based. The body got the prestigious award for efforts to combat hunger. There are 12 Nobel laureates this year. All but the Peace Prize have been awarded over the past days at low-key ceremonies across Europe and the United States.