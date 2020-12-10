Truck crashes into horse and buggy injuring 5, killing horse

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a horse and buggy in Washburn County earlier this week.

It happened on Monday, December 7 at 3:36 p.m. on Highway M near Church Road. That is just west of Birchwood.

According to the Washburn County Sheriff's Office, five kids were in a horse and buggy when they were rear-ended by a truck driven by Robert Dulian, 67. All five kids were injured and two were taken to the hospital.

The horse was put down.

Authorities say Dulian was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and taken to the Washburn County Jail. He was later released on a $10,000 cash bond.

Dulian has not been formerly charged as of publishing.