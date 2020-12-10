Troopers fatally shoot driver following pursuit

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says State Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect in Fort Atkinson following a pursuit. DOJ says troopers tried to pull the driver over Wednesday afternoon on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek, but the vehicle took off. Authorities say troopers began chasing the driver who fired shots at them during the pursuit. The suspect eventually hit a spike strip and got off the highway and drove into Fort Atkinson before stopping in a median. Justice officials say the driver then tried to carjack a vehicle. Three troopers shot the suspect, who died at the scene.