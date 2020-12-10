School district ends request for massacre social media posts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district abruptly dropped its request that the families of students and staff slain in a 2018 high school massacre be required to turn over their social media posts from that period. Attorneys for Broward County Public Schools told a judge Thursday that the media is portraying its request of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School families. They said they dropped the request to help move the case forward. The district is facing several lawsuits from families of some of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the attack. They had opposed turning over the posts, saying they were irrelevant and would just show they were grieving.